|
|
Allen "Allie" Delano Reynolds
AIKEN - Allen (Allie) Delano Reynolds, 85, passed away Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 at his residence at Trinity on Laurens in Aiken. He will always be remembered as a kind and loving husband and father, a steady, stable and hard-working man of strong character and a warm heart.
Born November 3, 1934 in McCook, Nebraska, Allie grew up in Colorado, the 2nd of 5 children to Charles and Hilda Reynolds, graduating high school in Grand Junction in 1953. He attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he earned a BA in Business Administration and met his future wife Helen Warren (now Reynolds), whom he married in 1957. Together they raised five children, and for several years also volunteered as foster parents.
Allie worked as a technician and later engineer in the field of nondestructive testing at the Rocky Flats weapons facility in Colorado, at Stone and Webster Engineering in Massachusetts and Ohio, and as an independent NDT consultant in New Jersey. In 1990 he joined the Westinghouse Savannah River Company in South Carolina until retiring in 2002. Upon retirement he enjoyed traveling near and far to visit extended family, in pursuit of his new interest in family genealogy. He was an active and devout member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aiken, and a volunteer with the non-profit support group Mended Hearts.
Allie is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 63 years, Helen; his five children, Dean Reynolds of Round Mountain, Nevada; Lori (Reynolds) Hagborg of Quincy, Massachusetts; Karen Reynolds of Dayton, Ohio; David Reynolds of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Tony Anderson at the Tri-Development Center in Aiken; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Emery and Roland, and was preceded in death by his sister Charlene and his brother Fred.
A special thank you to Connie Henrich and the staff at Trinity on Laurens, Allie's case manager Mendi Harting, and his dedicated and compassionate nurses, for their loving care and support during his final days.
The family will hold a private inurnment at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Flowers may be sent to Helen Reynolds at Trinity on Laurens, 213 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020