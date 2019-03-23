Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Mayberry Jr.. View Sign

Allen Mayberry, Jr.

WARRENVILLE - Howard Allen Mayberry, Jr., 76, husband of the late Annette Cole Mayberry, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, Allen was the son of the late Howard Allen and Leland West Mayberry. He retired as Maintenance Director for the Aiken County School District after 30 years. Allen, known as "Pop Tierod", loved feeding the ducks and was the founder of Graniteville Canal Waterfowl. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Regan (Ricky) of Graniteville and Angela Bagrowski (Brian) of Hephzibah, GA; four grandchildren, Brandon Regan, Becca Duffy, Brooke Regan and Zack Bagrowski; two great grandchildren, Harleen Bagrowski and Abigail Duffy; a grandson of the heart, Brandon Benward; a brother David Mayberry (Sue) of Galax, Virginia; a brother in law, Scotty Cole of Warrenville. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Mayberry and brother West Mayberry.

A graveside service will be held Monday morning, March 25th at 11 o'clock at Warrenville Cemetery with Pastor Pennye Duncan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

