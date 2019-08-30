Allen Stewart Fornwald
Aiken - ALLEN STEWART FORNWALD, 76, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Rahway, NJ to Charles M. and W. Anne Fornwald. He graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana. He served as a counterintelligence agent in the US Army in Vietnam.
After retiring to Aiken, Allen was active in Habitat for Humanity, LATCH and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife Ann, step-children and grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Thaddeus Episcopal Churchyard.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 30, 2019