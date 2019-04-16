Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Whittle Jr.. View Sign

Allen Whittle, Jr.

Beech Island - Mr. Allen Whittle, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on April 13th, 2019 at his residence. He was born to Bobby, Sr. and Anne Hadden Whittle on April 16th, 1962. Mr. Whittle is survived by his wife of 35 years Mrs. Whittle; daughters, Rica Whittle and Michelle Joyner (Amanda); his father, Bobby Allen Whittle, Sr.; granddaughters, Stevanie, Marissa and Sophie; brother, Tim Whittle (Tamela); sisters, Kim Goss (Steve), Beth Willis (Robbie); numerous nieces and nephews and a loving step mother, Sylvia Goff. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anne Hadden Whittle; and grandson Charlie. He was such a gentle, kind hearted person that would help anyone, any way at any time. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly. He was affectionately known to his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Bubba". Allen was a 1981 graduate of Aiken High School. He began work at SRS shortly after high school as an apprentice through Sheet Metal Workers Local Union, where he truly excelled. He won their local apprenticeship competition, won their state competition and went on to compete in Minneapolis, MN. Shortly after completing his extraordinary apprenticeship, Allen was placed in the Air Balance Group at SRS where he remained until his death. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 11am, with the Rev. Doug Puckett officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Terry Stewart, Tommy Trotter, Mark Vines, Chris McGee, Bobby McGee and Bill Saltz. Friends may call at his sister Kim's residence: 275 Outing Club Road in Aiken, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to FOTAS of Aiken in Allen's Memory. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



Allen Whittle, Jr.Beech Island - Mr. Allen Whittle, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on April 13th, 2019 at his residence. He was born to Bobby, Sr. and Anne Hadden Whittle on April 16th, 1962. Mr. Whittle is survived by his wife of 35 years Mrs. Whittle; daughters, Rica Whittle and Michelle Joyner (Amanda); his father, Bobby Allen Whittle, Sr.; granddaughters, Stevanie, Marissa and Sophie; brother, Tim Whittle (Tamela); sisters, Kim Goss (Steve), Beth Willis (Robbie); numerous nieces and nephews and a loving step mother, Sylvia Goff. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anne Hadden Whittle; and grandson Charlie. He was such a gentle, kind hearted person that would help anyone, any way at any time. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly. He was affectionately known to his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Bubba". Allen was a 1981 graduate of Aiken High School. He began work at SRS shortly after high school as an apprentice through Sheet Metal Workers Local Union, where he truly excelled. He won their local apprenticeship competition, won their state competition and went on to compete in Minneapolis, MN. Shortly after completing his extraordinary apprenticeship, Allen was placed in the Air Balance Group at SRS where he remained until his death. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 11am, with the Rev. Doug Puckett officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Terry Stewart, Tommy Trotter, Mark Vines, Chris McGee, Bobby McGee and Bill Saltz. Friends may call at his sister Kim's residence: 275 Outing Club Road in Aiken, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to FOTAS of Aiken in Allen's Memory. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Napier Funeral Home

315 Main St.

Graniteville , SC 29829

(803) 663-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close