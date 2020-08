Or Copy this URL to Share

Alma Zelma Jackson

AIKEN - Mrs. Alma Z. Jackson, age 97, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish many memories: 2 daughters, Hinetha Jackson-Tolliver (Maurice) and Roetha Jackson-Franklin (George); a son, Tillman H Jackson, Jr. (Linda Gayle); 2 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a devoted friend, Sarah Winfield. Due to covid, friends may telephone her children at 803 648-5075 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. ,SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on Monday from 5-8 PM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store