Alonzo Redd
Vaucluse - William "Alonzo" Redd, age 89, of Vaucluse, S.C., entered into eternal rest at his residence with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He is survived by sons, Stanley (Phyllis) Redd, Richard (Sharon) Redd, Andrew "Andy" (Roseanne) Redd and Ken (Suzanne) Redd; sisters, Juanita R. Watkins, Dorothy R. Scott, Geraldine R. (Sonny) McDaniel, Lucille R. (Harold) Enloe and Barbara R. (Mike) Togneri; a brother, Wilbur "Buddy" Redd; a brother-in-law, F. X. McGahee; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Rains Redd; his parents, Lonnie Redd and Nellie Abney Redd; a sister, Evelyn R. McGahee; brother-in-laws, Herbert Watkins and L. C. Scott. He was born in and was a lifelong resident of Vaucluse, S.C. He retired as an overseer with the Hickman Division of Graniteville Company with over 50 years of service. He was President of the Vaucluse Cemetery Assoc. for over 60 years. He was the Pollster Clerk for Precinct 39 over 50 years. He was a US Army Veteran having served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vaucluse where he led the singing for over 50 years. He was a very dedicated faithful servant to his Lord and his church family. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren with all of his heart. His hobbies included fishing and baseball. Yes, a man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Death is not the end for him as he has just made that great transition to his new Heavenly home where he is now singing with God's angels. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A service, celebrating his life and homegoing, will be held at the First Baptist Church of Vaucluse on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Michael Timmerman, Rev. Sonny McDaniel and Rev. Ben Bartley officiating. The interment will follow at the Vaucluse Cemetery. His grandsons, Derrick, Kyle, Stuart, Stephen, Josh, Mitchell and Cody will serve as Pallbearers. The Ernest Johnson Senior Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening, May 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials, in his honor, may be made to his church, at #2 Church St., Aiken, S.C. 29801. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to his doctor, Dr. Ashley Toole, caregiver, Rosella Creech and to Trinity Hospice for the wonderful care that they gave their loved one during his illness. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street, Graniteville S.C. 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www. napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 16, 2019