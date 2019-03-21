Alton Johnson, Sr.
|
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mr. Alton Johnson, Sr., 54, of 625 Hutchinson Dr., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence of his son, Alton Johnson, II, 4 Southwood Court, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 21, 2019