Alvin Barkley Black
AIKEN - Alvin Barkley Black, 70, beloved husband to Carol Black of 48 years, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence.
A native of Hurricane, WV, Alvin was a son of the late James and Mildred Black. He had a distinguished 48 year career in the steel industry, retiring from Commercial Metals Corporation in 2016. While pursuing his B.S. in Engineering, Alvin became a member of The Gamma Beta Phi Society. Alvin was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife, Carol, his daughter, Mistie Osborne (Dan), Aiken; his son, Jared Black (Kathleen), Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren: Madalyn Osborne, Kolby Osborne, Jared Barkley Black, Jr., Riley Black, Reagan Black, Rachel Black; four siblings: James Black (Pat), Belleview, FL, Betty Karst, Columbia, SC, Charlotte Cordle, Rutledge, TN, Kenneth Black (Debbie), Dallas, TX and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by six siblings: Milton, Charles, Jerry, Ronald, Perry and Janet Lee Black.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday morning, July 17th at 10 o'clock at the new St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Fairfield St. with The Very Rev. Gregory B. Wilson, VF as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the St. Mary's Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org) on behalf of his grandson, Jared Barkley Black, Jr.
