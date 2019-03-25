Alvin J. Walker
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Alvin J. Walker, 40, of 356 Aiken Rd, son of Ms. Cindy Walker Bates, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Memorial Services will be held 12PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mt. Anna Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. Friends may call the residence. JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 is handling the service.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 25, 2019