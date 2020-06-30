Alvin ShealyGraniteville - Mr. Alvin Shealy, age 69, beloved husband of 50 years to Mrs. Wanda Shealy, entered into eternal rest on Sunday June 28th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Alvin Bradley Shealy (Lynn), Matthew Clayton Shealy (Joyanne Jernigan); twin brother, Calvin Shealy (Doris); brother, Wesley Shealy; sister, Jeanette Eargle; and grandchildren, Zachary and Braden Shealy and Khloe Hunsinger. He is preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Janis Goldman Shealy.Mr. Shealy was a Godly example of a husband, father and grandfather. He was known as a jack of all trades to everyone he met, and was a hardworking man who could always solve a problem with his own hands. He dearly loved his family and his favorite past time was watching his grandsons play ball. He will be missed by everyone he touched in his 69 years on earth.A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at 2pm at the Warrenville Cemetery with Pastor Mike Cato officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment will immediately follow.Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at