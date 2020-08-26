1/
Amanda Lloyd Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Lloyd Thomas
Augusta, GA - Age 67, entered into eternal rest on Sat., Aug. 22, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1PM - 4PM on Fri., Aug. 28th at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughter, Tanisha Thomas; a granddaughter, Jayla Thomas; her former husband, Chester (Jessie) Thomas Jr.; one brother, Daniel Lloyd Jr.; two sisters, Anita Cullum and Cindy Adams; a devoted caregiver, Willie Mae Miles and a host of other relatives.
MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME,
136 Kershaw St.,SE, Aiken - (803) 649-2055
www.millersfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Miller's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
803-649-2055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family.
Michael Bowdre
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved