Amanda Lloyd Thomas
Augusta, GA - Age 67, entered into eternal rest on Sat., Aug. 22, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1PM - 4PM on Fri., Aug. 28th at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughter, Tanisha Thomas; a granddaughter, Jayla Thomas; her former husband, Chester (Jessie) Thomas Jr.; one brother, Daniel Lloyd Jr.; two sisters, Anita Cullum and Cindy Adams; a devoted caregiver, Willie Mae Miles and a host of other relatives.
