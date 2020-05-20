Amber Johnson
North Augusta - A Family Graveside Service for Amber Dawn Johnson, 23, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Rocky Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 1000 New Holland Rd., Aiken, SC. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. Amber passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 20 to May 27, 2020.