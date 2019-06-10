Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ambra Wilson Wessinger Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Send Flowers Obituary

Ambra Wilson Wessinger, Jr.

NEW HOLLAND - A celebration of life service for Mr. Ambra Wilson "Buddy" Wessinger, Jr. age 70 will be held 3:30 pm Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Earle Church of God with Rev. Owen McAllister, Rev. Ronald Lee, and Rev. Gared Pemper officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Wessinger was born at his home in New Holland and lived his whole life in Aiken County. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Mrs. Linda Coleman Wessinger, New Holland and a son of the late Mr. Ambra Wilson Wessinger, Sr., and the late Mrs. Bertie Burgess Wessinger. Mr. Wessinger retired in 2011 at V.C. Summers Power Plant, Jenkinsville, SC as a Maintenance Engineer with 25 years of service. He was a member of the New Holland Baptist Church and was presently serving there as a Deacon. Mr. Wessinger enjoyed fishing, watching car racing and the Atlanta Braves. Affectionately known as "Buddy" to his family and friends, he will be deeply missed by everyone. Additional survivors include his sister, Lois W. Fulmer, Springfield, SC and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law, aunts and uncles. Serving as pallbearers are Thomas Spencer, Jason Fulmer, Kevin Waters, Keith Yon, Paige Kirkland, and Robbie Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be, Rev. Virgil Parsons, Wally Wengerd, Tim Bevell, Pete Bailey, Wayne Fulmer, Johnny Wise, James Coleman, Lanelle Clark, and Gene Warnock. The family has suggested that memorials be made to New Holland Baptist Church, 2279 New Holland Road, Wagener, SC 29164. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Monday June 10, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. Please sign the online registry or order flowers at:

