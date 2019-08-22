Amelia B. Salley
SALLEY - Funeral services for Amelia Earhart Baxley Salley, 81, of Salley, SC will be held eleven a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Salley Baptist church with the Reverends Phillip Proveaux and Gereth Heglar officiating; burial will be in the Salley Oakview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m., Friday, August 23rd at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be given to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Mrs. Amelia passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Born September 13, 1937 in Aiken County, SC; she was a daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Lurline Williams Baxley. She was a homemaker, a member of Salley Baptist Church and also attended Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Herbert Ernest Salley; a son and daughter-in-law H. Ernie and Delores "Dee" Salley of Winston-Salem, NC; sisters Willene B. Varnadoe, Virginia B. Faust, Celia Ann B. (James R.) Langford, Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother W. R. "Bill" Baxley, Jr.; brothers-in-law Aaron Mac Varnadoe and James Conner Faust.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 22, 2019