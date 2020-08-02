Amy Diane Hodges
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mrs. Amy Diane Hodges, 56, of North Augusta, SC, beloved fiance of Barry Kelly, entered into rest on Friday, July 31, 2020.
A lifelong area resident and a 1982 graduate of Midland Valley High School, she was a daughter of the late Charles Wilson and Mary Bell Reichert Smith. Prior to her health declining, she was a Customer Service Representative. Amy was an avid Jon Bon Jovi fan, was a TIGER through and through and was an accomplished swimmer and gymnast, Amy enjoyed many things in life, however everyone and everything took a back seat when it came to her beloved grandchildren, Shelby Moore and Jorden Harrington.
In addition to her fiance, parents and grandchildren, family members include a daughter, Erica Moore, Aiken, SC and Michelle Johnson, North Augusta, SC, who Amy considered a sister.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC.
The family respectfully requests that social distancing be observed and masks be worn.
The family has requested the memorials be made to the JBJ Soul Kitchen. (www.jbjsoulkitchen.org
)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
to share memories of Amy and leave a message of condolence for the family.