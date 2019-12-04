Home

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
River of Life Church
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
River of Life Church
1411 Columbia Hwy N
Aiken, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
River of Life Church
1411 Columbia Hwy N
Aiken, SC
AndreÊ» Bernard Johnson Obituary
Andre' Bernard Johnson
North Augusta - Mr. Andre' Bernard Johnson, 39, of 922 Todd Avenue, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 (Viewing 12 PM-1 PM) at River of Life Church, 1411 Columbia Hwy N, Aiken, SC, Bro. Jimmy Aaron, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St., Aiken, SC.
Andre' was a 1999 graduate of South Aiken High School, an employee of UPS, and served in the US Marine Corps and US Army Reserve. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy James Johnson, while leaving to cherish many memories: his daughter, Addison Blair Johnson and her mother, Felicia Johnson; his mother, Mary Jane Paige Johnson, Aiken, SC; sisters, Althea Johnson, RoyAnn Johnson Moore (Daryl) and Inga Johnson (Antonio Oneal); brothers, Rodney Johnson (Tara), North Augusta, SC and Jamie Johnson; Quincy Bush; other relatives. Friends may call the residence of his mother, 910 Cox Avenue, NW, 803 648 4156 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE., Aiken, SC 29801 on Thursday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
