Andre' Demetrice Dunbar II
GREENVILLE - Mr. Andre' Demetrice Dunbar, II, affectionately called "Second" a native of Williston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Sandhill Cemetery with Reverend Anthony Gadson and Reverend Beverly J. Ashley, officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Mr. Dunbar is survived by his parents; Andre' D. Dunbar and Consuelo Owens-Dunbar and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may call the residence of his mother, Mrs. Consuelo Owens-Dunbar 161 Long Ridge Loop, Aiken, SC 29803 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808. www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.