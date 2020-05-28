AndreÊ» Demetrice Dunbar II
Andre' Demetrice Dunbar II
GREENVILLE - Mr. Andre' Demetrice Dunbar, II, affectionately called "Second" a native of Williston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Sandhill Cemetery with Reverend Anthony Gadson and Reverend Beverly J. Ashley, officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Mr. Dunbar is survived by his parents; Andre' D. Dunbar and Consuelo Owens-Dunbar and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may call the residence of his mother, Mrs. Consuelo Owens-Dunbar 161 Long Ridge Loop, Aiken, SC 29803 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808. www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
MAY
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sandhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
