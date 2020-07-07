Andy Kelly
Aiken - Andrew George "Andy" Kelly, 89, husband of Helen Kelly, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Born in Audubon, NJ, he was a son of the late Joseph and Frances Stranahan Kelly.
Mr. Kelly attended Saint Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, SC and volunteered at The Aiken Center of the Arts. He enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. Andy always wanted a good cigar, great scotch, and cheap golf, and was known to say "Life is good."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Lawrence Kelly; daughter, Tanya Camunas and her husband, Joseph; granddaughter, Jessica Matyas; five great grandchildren, Jordyn Camunas, Andrew Camunas, Cyrus Matyas, Gracie Matyas, and Judah Matyas.
In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeannie Kelly; his sister, Jane Radana; and brother, Joseph Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may give made to A Child's Haven, 20 Martin Dr, Greenville, SC 29617 www.achildshaven.org
; or to St. Thaddeus Church, 125 Pendleton St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801 www.stthaddeus.org
.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.