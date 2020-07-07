1/1
Andy Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andy Kelly
Aiken - Andrew George "Andy" Kelly, 89, husband of Helen Kelly, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Born in Audubon, NJ, he was a son of the late Joseph and Frances Stranahan Kelly.
Mr. Kelly attended Saint Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, SC and volunteered at The Aiken Center of the Arts. He enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. Andy always wanted a good cigar, great scotch, and cheap golf, and was known to say "Life is good."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Lawrence Kelly; daughter, Tanya Camunas and her husband, Joseph; granddaughter, Jessica Matyas; five great grandchildren, Jordyn Camunas, Andrew Camunas, Cyrus Matyas, Gracie Matyas, and Judah Matyas.
In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeannie Kelly; his sister, Jane Radana; and brother, Joseph Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may give made to A Child's Haven, 20 Martin Dr, Greenville, SC 29617 www.achildshaven.org; or to St. Thaddeus Church, 125 Pendleton St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801 www.stthaddeus.org.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved