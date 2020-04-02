Home

Angela Bryant Obituary
Angela Bryant
AIKEN - Mrs. Angela Bryant, 50, of 731 Martin Ave, entered into rest March 30, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Bryant was a member of the Jesus Christ Tabernacle.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Janee Lakes, Laneidra Lakes, & Marteisha Lakes all of Aiken; 1 son, Timothy Lakes, Aiken; Parents, Willie & Janie Mae Lakes, Aiken. 11 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY,
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2020
