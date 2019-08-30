|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Angela "Peachie" Eades Midgette
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Angela Rose "Peachie" Eades Midgette, age 65, will be held 1:00 pm Saturday August 31, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held private. Mrs. Midgette entered into rest peacefully at her residence Thursday August 22, 2019. She was born in Bamberg, SC and was the wife of the late Mr. Lionel Midgette, Jr. and a daughter of the late Mr. George Eades and the late Mrs. Elvia Gandy Eades. Mrs. Midgette had retired from the Aiken County School System as an Applied Behavioral Therapist and worked with Tri-Development of Aiken. She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church , Lees, SC. She was affectionately known as "Peachie" to everyone who knew her well. Her hobbies included watching the sport of Golf on TV, reading a good book. Mrs. Midgette had a strong relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice Care of South Carolina for their compassionate care they give Mrs. Midgette. Survivors include one son, Alphaeus (Monica) Eades, Orangeburg, SC; one daughter, Jessica Acree, Aiken, SC; two brother, Morris Smith, Bamberg, SC, James Russell Johnson, Jacksonville, NC; four sisters, Vera Wright, Bamberg, SC, Katherine "Cookie" Nelson, Denmark, SC, Joelyn Whitmore, Aiken, SC, Anna Johnson, Aiken, SC; four grandchildren, Alphaeus Eades, Jr., Julian Dickerson, Simone Midgette, Nylah Lynn. A host of step sons, daughters, nieces, and nephews. Mrs. Midgette was predeceased by one daughter, Wynter Eades, one brother, Jessie Smith, two sisters, Elizabeth Carter and Shirley Smith Jordan. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , www.donate3.cancer.org. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 30, 2019
