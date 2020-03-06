|
Angela Faye Gunter
Ridge Spring - A celebration of life gathering will to take place Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Earle Church of God.
Angie entered into rest Thursday February 27, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was a daughter of the late Mr. Hoyt Shead and the late Mrs. Brenda Stewart Shead.
Angie was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County. She was a 1993 graduate of the former Liberty Christian School in Aiken. A 1995 graduate of Lacy Cosmetology in North Augusta. Angie was employed with J.B. Whites in Aiken as a cosmetologist. Angie was intrigued with vehicles mostly antique cars. She loved to travel, and listening to Southern Gospel Music. Angie was a member of the Earle Church of God.
Survivors include her Aunt and Uncle, Katherine (Buddy) Matthews, Aiken her Uncle and Aunt, Lewis (Nancy) Shead, Ridge Spring; cousins, Revonda (Mark) Godfrey, Woodruff, Tiffany (Tommy) Nix, Aiken, and Autumn Hartley, Aiken, her two canine friends, Xana and Diamond.
