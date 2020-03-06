Home

Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Earle Church of God

Angela Faye Gunter


1975 - 2020
Angela Faye Gunter Obituary
Angela Faye Gunter
Ridge Spring - A celebration of life gathering will to take place Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Earle Church of God.
Angie entered into rest Thursday February 27, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was a daughter of the late Mr. Hoyt Shead and the late Mrs. Brenda Stewart Shead.
Angie was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County. She was a 1993 graduate of the former Liberty Christian School in Aiken. A 1995 graduate of Lacy Cosmetology in North Augusta. Angie was employed with J.B. Whites in Aiken as a cosmetologist. Angie was intrigued with vehicles mostly antique cars. She loved to travel, and listening to Southern Gospel Music. Angie was a member of the Earle Church of God.
Survivors include her Aunt and Uncle, Katherine (Buddy) Matthews, Aiken her Uncle and Aunt, Lewis (Nancy) Shead, Ridge Spring; cousins, Revonda (Mark) Godfrey, Woodruff, Tiffany (Tommy) Nix, Aiken, and Autumn Hartley, Aiken, her two canine friends, Xana and Diamond.
COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 18, 2020
