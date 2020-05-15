Angela "Angel" Hadley/Gnann
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela "Angel" Hadley/Gnann
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Angela "Angel" Nicole Hadley/Gnann age 38 will be held 1:00 pm Saturday May 16, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Redd officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Graniteville Cemetery.
Angel entered into rest Sunday May 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 12, 1981 in Augusta, GA. and is survived by her longtime partner Lance Gnann, their son, Jameson Gnann, both of Aiken and by her brother Christopher Hadley of Cayce, SC and several nieces and nephews.
Angel was preceded in death by both of her parents, Raymond and Diane Hadley of Mobile, AL and Aiken respectively. Angel loved children and animals. She spent most of her time caring for her beloved dogs and cat. She had a passion for food and loved to cook for her family. Angel served as a waitress for several years at Shoney's on Whiskey Road in Aiken. She loved sports, played volleyball and basketball, and enjoyed Gamecock football and basketball.
Angel was a beloved daughter and granddaughter. She was a mother and a deeply loving and sensitive soul. She attended Aiken High School and Aiken Technical College. Angel had a love for turtles and enjoyed going to the beach when the eggs hatch to help guide the baby turtles to the water. She was of the Christian faith.
A visitation with the family will be held following the service at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Due to the Covid19 social distancing will be observed. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhome@atlanticbb.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 15 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
Cole Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Cole Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Interment
Graniteville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved