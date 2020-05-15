Angela "Angel" Hadley/GnannAiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Angela "Angel" Nicole Hadley/Gnann age 38 will be held 1:00 pm Saturday May 16, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Redd officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Graniteville Cemetery.Angel entered into rest Sunday May 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 12, 1981 in Augusta, GA. and is survived by her longtime partner Lance Gnann, their son, Jameson Gnann, both of Aiken and by her brother Christopher Hadley of Cayce, SC and several nieces and nephews.Angel was preceded in death by both of her parents, Raymond and Diane Hadley of Mobile, AL and Aiken respectively. Angel loved children and animals. She spent most of her time caring for her beloved dogs and cat. She had a passion for food and loved to cook for her family. Angel served as a waitress for several years at Shoney's on Whiskey Road in Aiken. She loved sports, played volleyball and basketball, and enjoyed Gamecock football and basketball.Angel was a beloved daughter and granddaughter. She was a mother and a deeply loving and sensitive soul. She attended Aiken High School and Aiken Technical College. Angel had a love for turtles and enjoyed going to the beach when the eggs hatch to help guide the baby turtles to the water. She was of the Christian faith.A visitation with the family will be held following the service at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Due to the Covid19 social distancing will be observed. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook Page.Please sign the online registry at:www.colefuneralhome@atlanticbb.net