Angela Kirkland
Angela Kirkland
MONETTA - Angela Kirkland, 56, of Monetta, SC passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Monetta Baptist Church Cemetery, Monetta, SC. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask. Thank you. There will be a Public Viewing Friday from 1:00 PM-4:30 PM. Please wear mask. If you don't have a mask, No entrance.
Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
01:00 - 04:30 PM
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Monetta Baptist Church Cemetery
