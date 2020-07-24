Angela Kirkland

MONETTA - Angela Kirkland, 56, of Monetta, SC passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Monetta Baptist Church Cemetery, Monetta, SC. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask. Thank you. There will be a Public Viewing Friday from 1:00 PM-4:30 PM. Please wear mask. If you don't have a mask, No entrance.

Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.



