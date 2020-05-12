Angelia Gail "Angie" Shunn
Aiken - Graveside services for Mrs. Angelia Gail "Angie" Shunn will be conducted on Wednesday in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Angie was a native of Charleston, South Carolina, having made Aiken her home for the past 40 years. She worked in law enforcement for several years, finishing her career as a police officer but her true joy was being a loving wife, mom and "Gammy." Her children remember her as a mom who was always there for them and who lived her life to the fullest and always helped those in need. She was a true hero to those she helped, always thinking of others before herself. Angie will always be remembered as an Angel who defied the odds. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Johnson.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years Steve Shunn; a son, Jon and Stacy Wyatt, Warrenville, SC; a daughter, Michelle Wyatt, Bluffton, SC; two grandchildren, Willow and Silas Wyatt; her parents, Eulis and Linda Johnson.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181).
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 12 to May 20, 2020.