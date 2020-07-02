1/1
Angeline Cummings Gifford
Angeline Cummings Gifford
New Ellenton - Mrs. Angeline C. Gifford, age 85, was born in Ellenton, SC, the daughter of Webster and Irene Hankinson Cummings. Her parents, her husband, Sylvester Gifford, Sr., daughters and son, Elaine Gifford, Sylvester Gifford, Jr. and Willie Mae Gaines; siblings, William Cummings and Beatrice Dunbar; and her grandson, Arthur Gaines, Jr., all preceded her in death; while leaving to cherish many memories: her children, Thomas (Deidre) Gifford, Murphy, TX, Joyce (Ray) Pilot, Columbus, GA, Calvin Gifford, McClellanville, SC; grandchildren, Adrenea Michelle Stallings, Terrill (Quianna) Gifford, and Courtney Michelle Simmons; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Helen Green, Aiken, SC and Brondell (Bill) Howard, Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Marie Sharpe, Lawnside, NJ; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loving friends.
She attended Old Ellenton School, and joined Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She was President of Zion Fair Mass Choir, President of the United Female Chorus, both for numerous years. She was a member of the Women of Zion and served faithfully until her health began to fail. She retired from Seminole Mills in Clearwater, SC as a textile worker. She also worked at Happy Land Daycare Center in New Ellenton, SC and retired after many years.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 97 Dry Branch Rd, Aiken, SC, with Pastor Bruce Wright officiating. In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 concerns regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the home; however condolences may be expressed to her children or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main Street, New Ellenton, SC 29809 on Friday from 5-7 PM.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
