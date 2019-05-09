Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Cotton. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Cotton

Trenton - Mrs. Ann Storey Cotton, 54, of Trenton, SC, wife of Jason Cotton, passed away tragically on Saturday, May 4, 2019, doing what she loved, riding her motorcycle.

Born in Hackensack, NJ and resident of Aiken County, SC, since the age 5, she was a daughter of Vernon and Barbara Schiff Strorey. At the time of her death she was the Office Manager of Redline Septic Service and was the former very proud owner of Curves Fitness Center. Ann was a dedicated member of the Faith Riders for Christ Fellowship, where she was very active in the Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry. She enjoyed flowers, genealogy and photography. More than anything however, she enjoyed spending time with her grands, Jesse Moody, Jacob Moody, Kody Moody, Tony Harms and Gage Renew.

In addition to her husband, parents and grandchildren, family members include her children and their spouses, Amber and Kevin Moody and Alicia and Milton Renew, all of Eureka, SC; sister and her husband, Barbie and Gene Caudle, Eureka, SC; niece, Amanda Turner and nephews, Josh and Jayson Oxendine and others that she loved very much as well, Kaylin Cotton, Johnnie Burnette, Rebekah Leggett, Amy Blackmon and Kerri Lew.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 o'clock in the chapel. Reverend Reggie Widener will officiate. Interment will follow in Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, SC. At Ann's request please wear bright clothes and not black and please do not smoke near the funeral home entrances. Ann did not want motorcycles to be the center of the funeral. If your motorcycle is your only transportation, the family understands. If not please use another form of transportation.

Visit

Ann CottonTrenton - Mrs. Ann Storey Cotton, 54, of Trenton, SC, wife of Jason Cotton, passed away tragically on Saturday, May 4, 2019, doing what she loved, riding her motorcycle.Born in Hackensack, NJ and resident of Aiken County, SC, since the age 5, she was a daughter of Vernon and Barbara Schiff Strorey. At the time of her death she was the Office Manager of Redline Septic Service and was the former very proud owner of Curves Fitness Center. Ann was a dedicated member of the Faith Riders for Christ Fellowship, where she was very active in the Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry. She enjoyed flowers, genealogy and photography. More than anything however, she enjoyed spending time with her grands, Jesse Moody, Jacob Moody, Kody Moody, Tony Harms and Gage Renew.In addition to her husband, parents and grandchildren, family members include her children and their spouses, Amber and Kevin Moody and Alicia and Milton Renew, all of Eureka, SC; sister and her husband, Barbie and Gene Caudle, Eureka, SC; niece, Amanda Turner and nephews, Josh and Jayson Oxendine and others that she loved very much as well, Kaylin Cotton, Johnnie Burnette, Rebekah Leggett, Amy Blackmon and Kerri Lew.The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 o'clock in the chapel. Reverend Reggie Widener will officiate. Interment will follow in Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, SC. At Ann's request please wear bright clothes and not black and please do not smoke near the funeral home entrances. Ann did not want motorcycles to be the center of the funeral. If your motorcycle is your only transportation, the family understands. If not please use another form of transportation.Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Ann and leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close