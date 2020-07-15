Ann Elizabeth Leslie Rudd
Trenton - Ann Elizabeth Leslie Rudd, 56, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service, in her honor, in August 2020. Contact Ashley Rudd for more information.
Ann Elizabeth Leslie was born August 23, 1963 in Dorchester County; daughter of the late Nicholas Miller Leslie, Sadie Delano Beaudrot Harmon; and step-daughter of the late Clayton Harmon Sr.
Enamored by hard work and the outdoors, Ann spent most of her free time on home improvement projects, keeping her property in order and spending quality time with loved ones; some mentioned below.
Survivors include: mother: Sadie Delano Beaudrot Harmon of Moncks Corner; two daughters: Ashley Lauren Rudd (Jonathon Huskins) of Newton, NC and Rachael Lynn Rudd of Tallassee, AL; one grandson: Jonathon Elijah Huskins; three siblings: Johnny Leslie of Moncks Corner, Donna Leslie Nicholson and Clayton Harmon, Jr. of Summerville, SC; many nieces and nephews and many more friends. She was predeceased by one brother: Michael Leslie.
