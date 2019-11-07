Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Breeden Miller. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Breeden Miller

AIKEN - Anna Breeden Miller, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Aiken, South Carolina.

Annie Mae Breeden, a tiny spit-fire with beautiful blue eyes and a halo of golden locks, was born on February 26, 1928 to Robert Frank Breeden and Caroline May Matheson Breeden. Anna was the younger of two sisters raised on her fathers' farm in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

She graduated from Bennettsville High School in 1945, adopted what she felt was the more sophisticated name of "Anna" and enrolled at Winthrop College, transferring to the Columbia School of Nursing where she earned her R.N.

On March 24, 1951, she married Lawrence E. Miller, Jr., of Holly Hill, followed in short order by the birth of her four beautiful boys: her darling Larry (1952); her delivery room surprise, twins Bobby & Frank (1953); and her "fuzzy duck" Randy (1955).

Over the years she set up housekeeping first in Orangeburg, then Holly Hill, and Santee joining organizations too numerous to list. Her longest and most cherished membership was as a Yahootee, a childhood group she helped organize in Bennettsville that provided her with life long friends. She was also a member of the Holly Hill Methodist Church, participating in many outreach programs.

Anna loved reading, traveling, needlework and a good bottle of wine. Her beautiful needlework garnered her many awards as well as a museum exhibition in Columbia. Family and friends prize the pieces she gifted them. Most of all Anna loved her boys.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence E. Miller, Jr. and sons Lawrence E. Miller, III (Larry) and Randall B. Miller (Randy). She leaves behind her two surviving sons, Frank B. Miller (Carol) of Savannah and Robert N. Miller (Bernice) of Aiken; her sister, Eleanor Patton of Rock Hill; sister in law, JoAnn Miller of Holly Hill; grandsons Lawrence E. Miller, IV (Macey) of Augusta, Matt M. Miller of Aiken and Rory Miller of Orangeburg; granddaughters Holly Miller Fasick (Ron) of Rock Hill and Katherine S. Miller Fowler (Justin) of Savannah; seven wonderful great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 1048 Peake St., Holly Hill, SC with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Miller, Rory Miller, Sean Cook, Taylor Foster, Tad Miller, and Jeff Hallford.

"No greater fortune was ever afforded to a child than to have been born to this remarkable woman."

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.





