Anna S. Steen
Wagener - Anna Marie Stephens Steen 33, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Anna is the loving mom of Christian Nathan Steen, Blake Dallas Steen and Edward Flynn Steen. Wesley Steen is the father of the children. Anna is the daughter of Myrtle Sullivan Williams and Vincent Wayne Stephens, Sr. and his wife Deborah. She is the sister of Natasha Villagran, Felicia (Terry) Staley, Michael Stephens, Thomas Stephens, and the late Vincent Wayne Stephens, Jr. She is a special friend of Shayna Walker, Cheryl Shumpert, Jennifer Dodson, Candace James, Jessica Davis, Christina Bartlett, and many other friends and family.
Anna loved her family and styles and how she presented herself. She loved books.
Memorials may be made to New Holland Pentecostal Holiness Church, 917 J. B. Swartz Rd., Wagener, SC 29164.
Condolences to the Steen/Stephens family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
