AIKEN - Mrs. Anne H. Ford passed away March 16, 2019, at home, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Ford was born in Milwaukee, WI, May 26, 1917, the daughter of the late William and Christina Harbutin.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Ford, Aiken, SC; a son, John Ford (Betsy), St.Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Alexis Ford, Ypsilanti, MI; and Dayle Hauserman (Jeffrey), Plymouth, MI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Ford, Jr.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She loved golf, bowling, bridge, and traveling the world with her husband and later with her daughter, having traveled to numerous destinations in North America, Bermuda/Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. She was a long-time member of Houndslake Country Club.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, nurses, and physician for the special attention and care they provided Mrs. Ford during her final days.
A private graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC.
Memorials can be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 19, 2019