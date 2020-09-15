Annie Dunbar Bush

NEW ELLENTON - Mrs. Annie Dunbar Bush, age 77, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1809 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842 with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor and Bishop Finace Bush, Jr., Officiating.

Annie was a 1963 graduate of Martha Schofield High School. She was the daughter of the late Webster Dunbar Sr. and Mamie Dunbar. Annie leaves to cherish many memories: by her devoted husband, Marcellus Bush; her daughter, Regina (Bobby) Johnson; grandchildren, Jaylen, Jorden, Alyssa, and Alaina; sisters, Ida Smith, Emma Odom, Carrie (William) Green, and Denice (Finace) Bush; brothers, David (Carolyn) Dunbar, Sr., George Dunbar El, and Leon Dunbar.

Friends may call her husband, Marcellus Bush, 803 652 7210 or her daughter, Regina Johnson, 803 295 1669 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main Street, N., New Ellenton, SC, 803 649 6123 on Thursday from 5-8 PM.



