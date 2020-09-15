1/1
Annie Dunbar Bush
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Dunbar Bush
NEW ELLENTON - Mrs. Annie Dunbar Bush, age 77, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1809 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842 with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor and Bishop Finace Bush, Jr., Officiating.
Annie was a 1963 graduate of Martha Schofield High School. She was the daughter of the late Webster Dunbar Sr. and Mamie Dunbar. Annie leaves to cherish many memories: by her devoted husband, Marcellus Bush; her daughter, Regina (Bobby) Johnson; grandchildren, Jaylen, Jorden, Alyssa, and Alaina; sisters, Ida Smith, Emma Odom, Carrie (William) Green, and Denice (Finace) Bush; brothers, David (Carolyn) Dunbar, Sr., George Dunbar El, and Leon Dunbar.
Friends may call her husband, Marcellus Bush, 803 652 7210 or her daughter, Regina Johnson, 803 295 1669 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main Street, N., New Ellenton, SC, 803 649 6123 on Thursday from 5-8 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved