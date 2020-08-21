1/1
Annie Lee O'Neal
Annie Lee O'Neal
Williston - Ms. Annie O'Neal entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside Service for Ms. Annie Lee O'Neal will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Joe F. Singleton, officiating. Visitation for Ms. O'Neal will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
Family and friends may call the residence of Ms. Annie O'Neal, 203 Crimson Road, Williston, SC 29853, or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 21 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 - 06:00 PM
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
