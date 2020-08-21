Annie Lee O'NealWilliston - Ms. Annie O'Neal entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.Graveside Service for Ms. Annie Lee O'Neal will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Joe F. Singleton, officiating. Visitation for Ms. O'Neal will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM.Family and friends may call the residence of Ms. Annie O'Neal, 203 Crimson Road, Williston, SC 29853, or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.