Annie Lee O'Neal
Williston - Ms. Annie O'Neal entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside Service for Ms. Annie Lee O'Neal will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Joe F. Singleton, officiating. Visitation for Ms. O'Neal will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
Family and friends may call the residence of Ms. Annie O'Neal, 203 Crimson Road, Williston, SC 29853, or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808. www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com