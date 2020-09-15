Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Mae Bush

NEW ELLENTON - Mrs. Annie Mae Dunbar Bush, age 77, of 509 Hickory Ave. E., wife of Marcellus Bush and mother of Regina B. Johnson entered into eternal rest at her residence Monday, September 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence @ 803-652-7210 or her daughter @ 803- 652-7210 or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store