Annie Mae Paige Bell

RIDGE SPRING - Annie Mae Paige Bell peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 27, 2020. Annie Mae was the last of 11 children born to the late Frank and Annie Williams Paige. She attended the Aiken County schools and was married the late Leonard Bell, Sr. of Ridge Spring, SC for 49 years. She was the Mother of six children, Linda Bell Abney (deceased), Leonard Bell, Jr., Joyce Bell Winkler (Rev. Preston Winkler), Marvin Bell (Cheryl Bell), Sherie Bell, and Cynthia Bell-Faulks (David).

Mrs. Bell's life was about humility, love and service to others. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, cooking her delicious sweet potato pies and making her famous homemade Chow Chow, which she learned from her mother-in-law, Mrs. Albina Bell.

In addition to nurturing, and caring for and guiding her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she enjoyed sports especially basketball and watching her "Grandson" LaBron James.

A private celebration of her life will be held for family and friends with burial at the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a celebration flower garden will established on the Bell family property located at 1151 Whispering Pine Road, Ridge Spring, SC.

Davis Funeral Home, Inc.



