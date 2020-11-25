Annie Cherry

Aiken - Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints (Psalm 116:15).

Annie Stevenson Cherry, 88, of Aiken passed away on November 22, 2020. Mrs. Cherry was born in Rock Hill, SC on March 18, 1932 and grew up in Winnsboro, SC. She was the daughter of the late John and Airetta Walden Stevenson.

Mrs. Cherry is survived by two sons, Ted Cherry, Jr. (Sheryl) and Max Cherry (Becky); two daughters, Paula Cherry Rowland (Don) and Beth Cherry Peterson (Greg); eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ted Cherry, Sr., Mrs. Cherry is predeceased by three sisters, and one brother.

Mrs. Cherry was affectionately called "Grandma Annie" by not only her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but by many neighbors and friends who also loved her as a surrogate grandmother. She was a compassionate and giving person, who always put others before herself, exemplifying Philippians 2:3: Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.

After her retirement as a manager in the telecommunications industry, Mrs. Cherry loved to travel in the US & Canada with her sister and brother-in-law.

She was also an enthusiastic & devoted sports fan. Some of her favorites were Atlanta Braves baseball, Duke basketball, golf tournaments, and tennis matches.

Mrs. Cherry will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but they take comfort in knowing that she will be absent from the body, but present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2:00 PM, at Royal Pines Cemetery in Winnsboro. Social distancing will be implemented and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Cherry's memory to Agape Hospice South Carolina, 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210 or Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church, 502 Fifth Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180.

Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Cherry family.



