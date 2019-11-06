Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Durden. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Durden

Warrenville - Mr. Anthony Durden, age 64, beloved husband to Mrs. Gail Phillips Durden, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 2nd, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tjuana Durden-Seidl (Ryan); brother, Richard Durden; grandchildren, Abigail, Lauren, Jacqueline and Ethan Seidl; his mother, Sarah Thompson Durden; nephews, Chad Bishop (Amber), Eric Bishop (Abigail), Thomas Durden; great nephews, Nathan and Gavin Bishop and a great niece, Adalyn Jarrett; and a precious friend, Margaret Turner. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Durden; and sister, Brenda Durden Bishop. Mr. Durden was a true man of God and a great teacher of God's word. He was a faithful, lifetime member of the Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served in many areas of ministry including being a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. Mr. Durden will be missed greatly by his family, friends and those whose lives he touched through his love and kindness. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday November 7th, 2019 at 2pm at the Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Eder Herrera officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening November 6th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the church, and from 12-1pm on the day of the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



Anthony DurdenWarrenville - Mr. Anthony Durden, age 64, beloved husband to Mrs. Gail Phillips Durden, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 2nd, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tjuana Durden-Seidl (Ryan); brother, Richard Durden; grandchildren, Abigail, Lauren, Jacqueline and Ethan Seidl; his mother, Sarah Thompson Durden; nephews, Chad Bishop (Amber), Eric Bishop (Abigail), Thomas Durden; great nephews, Nathan and Gavin Bishop and a great niece, Adalyn Jarrett; and a precious friend, Margaret Turner. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Durden; and sister, Brenda Durden Bishop. Mr. Durden was a true man of God and a great teacher of God's word. He was a faithful, lifetime member of the Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served in many areas of ministry including being a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. Mr. Durden will be missed greatly by his family, friends and those whose lives he touched through his love and kindness. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday November 7th, 2019 at 2pm at the Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Eder Herrera officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening November 6th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the church, and from 12-1pm on the day of the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close