Anthony Durden
Warrenville - Mr. Anthony Durden, age 64, beloved husband to Mrs. Gail Phillips Durden, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 2nd, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tjuana Durden-Seidl (Ryan); brother, Richard Durden; grandchildren, Abigail, Lauren, Jacqueline and Ethan Seidl; his mother, Sarah Thompson Durden; nephews, Chad Bishop (Amber), Eric Bishop (Abigail), Thomas Durden; great nephews, Nathan and Gavin Bishop and a great niece, Adalyn Jarrett; and a precious friend, Margaret Turner. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Durden; and sister, Brenda Durden Bishop. Mr. Durden was a true man of God and a great teacher of God's word. He was a faithful, lifetime member of the Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served in many areas of ministry including being a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. Mr. Durden will be missed greatly by his family, friends and those whose lives he touched through his love and kindness. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday November 7th, 2019 at 2pm at the Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Eder Herrera officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening November 6th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the church, and from 12-1pm on the day of the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019