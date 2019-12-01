Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoine and Ruth Cordahi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Remembering Antoine and Ruth Cordahi

Reading the stunning Obituary of November 10th, a beautifully complete summary of their full lives, was a reminder of how Antoine and Ruth were in life, which helped my sadness a bit!

I first met them at the USCA Pool where they gave me a warm welcome as a newcomer to Aiken. Remembering Antoine with his tied back pony tail and beaming smile looking up from the water and almost singing to me: "When you're sad and down... COME TO THE POOL, when you are feeling lethargic and

I always looked forward to talking to Ruth with her soft voice and sweet words of encouragement; but until Nathan Baer's full-to-overflowing, almost biographical, heartfelt coverage of their lives, I was not aware of her many interesting and notable accomplishments! Looking back at our visits I realize that she didn't talk much about herself because she happily let her Antoine have Full and Center Stage.

When they met with us at our home for the first time, Antoine, without a word, strode purposely toward our aging Baby Grand as my husband Bob said, "Oh, NO it's so out of tune!!" Antoine, not missing a beat, cheerfully announced: "I LOVE out-of-tune pianos!!" and proceeded brilliantly with great gusto to play; and our old untuned piano sounded better than it ever had to us, as though it knew, a "MASTER" was FINALLY there!!

Their many friends will, as I will, begin the, "Miss-having-them-here" part of grieving As we all do with certain people in our lives, I assumed they'd just "be here." I will try never to take a cavalier and careless attitude towards mislaying a friendship again!

And NATHAN BAER, your, abbreviated, hard to write, loving, coverage of their lives, before they met and after, was a marvel! So many places, so much care to get everything down right, and a huge endeavor to tell a tale that had EVERYTHING: Exotic places, adventure, adversity, passion, struggle courage/determination, including a great love story about two great people! I expect to see, in a few years, your complete telling of their story, in a novel or biographic form. I'll bet Ruth and Antoine would enjoy that!

Linn Whitehouse

In MemoryRemembering Antoine and Ruth CordahiReading the stunning Obituary of November 10th, a beautifully complete summary of their full lives, was a reminder of how Antoine and Ruth were in life, which helped my sadness a bit!I first met them at the USCA Pool where they gave me a warm welcome as a newcomer to Aiken. Remembering Antoine with his tied back pony tail and beaming smile looking up from the water and almost singing to me: "When you're sad and down... COME TO THE POOL, when you are feeling lethargic and weak.....COM E TO THE POOL!, when you're mad at something....COM E TO THE POOL!" And they did both come often, always enthusiastically together, until sadly, Ruth could not manage anymore because of illness and we, at the pool, lost both of them.I always looked forward to talking to Ruth with her soft voice and sweet words of encouragement; but until Nathan Baer's full-to-overflowing, almost biographical, heartfelt coverage of their lives, I was not aware of her many interesting and notable accomplishments! Looking back at our visits I realize that she didn't talk much about herself because she happily let her Antoine have Full and Center Stage.When they met with us at our home for the first time, Antoine, without a word, strode purposely toward our aging Baby Grand as my husband Bob said, "Oh, NO it's so out of tune!!" Antoine, not missing a beat, cheerfully announced: "I LOVE out-of-tune pianos!!" and proceeded brilliantly with great gusto to play; and our old untuned piano sounded better than it ever had to us, as though it knew, a "MASTER" was FINALLY there!!Their many friends will, as I will, begin the, "Miss-having-them-here" part of grieving As we all do with certain people in our lives, I assumed they'd just "be here." I will try never to take a cavalier and careless attitude towards mislaying a friendship again!And NATHAN BAER, your, abbreviated, hard to write, loving, coverage of their lives, before they met and after, was a marvel! So many places, so much care to get everything down right, and a huge endeavor to tell a tale that had EVERYTHING: Exotic places, adventure, adversity, passion, struggle courage/determination, including a great love story about two great people! I expect to see, in a few years, your complete telling of their story, in a novel or biographic form. I'll bet Ruth and Antoine would enjoy that!Linn Whitehouse Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close