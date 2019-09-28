Anton Philip Worm
Aiken - Mr. Anton Philip Worm, 93, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of sixty-nine years to Helen Marie Jackson Worm, entered into rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the comfort of his home under the kind and compassionate care of Trinity Hospice.
Born in Conway, AR and a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 1955, he was one of six children born to Edward and Josephine Nabholz Worm. An Ironworker, he retired form Savannah River Plant after thirty-six years of service. He was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Mr. Worm enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children Mark Philip Worm and his wife, Tammy, Martinez, GA, the late Annette Worm and the late Cecilia Worm and grandchildren, Emily Nicole Worm and Matthew Philip Worm.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, afternoon, September 29, 2019, at 2:30 in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Family and friends will assemble at the graveside. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.
If so desired, memorials may be made the .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 28, 2019