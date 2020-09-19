1/1
Archie Kennedy
Graniteville - Archie Kennedy was born on August 2, 1942 and passed away on September 11, 2020. Archie was from Graniteville South Carolina. He entered into rest peacefully of natural causes.
He is survived by his wife Frances Kennedy, his daughters Sarah Lundy, Tammy Radaskiewicz, and Renee Key. Archie has three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Archie will be most remembered for his faith in God, and the love he had for his family.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Archie's life on Monday, September 21 at 11 AM at Old Town Gospel Church, 1231 Luke Bridge Rd, Trenton SC. Reverend Charlie Kelly will officiate.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30, 2020.
