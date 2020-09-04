Arleen Whitehead BeckAIKEN - Mrs. Arleen Whitehead Beck entered into rest on Monday August 31, 2020 at Benton House of Aiken. She was the beloved wife of Mr. Robert L. Beck and the daughter of the late William Whitehead and the late Elizabeth Althoff Whitehead. Mrs. Beck was a native of Cincinnati, OH and had made Aiken her home for the last 37 years. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary's Help of Christians church. For many years, she had dedicated weekly prayer time in the Adoration Chapel to pray for her loved ones and those in need. She was a benefits analyst for Wackenhut at the Savannah River Site where she dedicated over 25 years of service. Mrs. Beck was a lifelong caregiver and loved taking the time to take care of others regardless if they were family, friends, or Wackenhut employees and their families. Additional survivors include: one son, Christopher (Stacey) Beck, Monclova, OH; one daughter, Ellen (Kevin) Gardner, League City, TX; and four grandchildren, Kyle Beck, Caroline Beck, Emily Gardner, and Alexander Gardner. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Loraine Kob, Dolores Andree, and Helen Rinaldi. A private service with the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the Benton House Team Member Fund at 530 Benton House Way Aiken, SC 29803. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175.Please sign the online registry at: