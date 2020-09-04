1/1
Arleen Whitehead Beck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arleen Whitehead Beck
AIKEN - Mrs. Arleen Whitehead Beck entered into rest on Monday August 31, 2020 at Benton House of Aiken. She was the beloved wife of Mr. Robert L. Beck and the daughter of the late William Whitehead and the late Elizabeth Althoff Whitehead. Mrs. Beck was a native of Cincinnati, OH and had made Aiken her home for the last 37 years. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary's Help of Christians church. For many years, she had dedicated weekly prayer time in the Adoration Chapel to pray for her loved ones and those in need. She was a benefits analyst for Wackenhut at the Savannah River Site where she dedicated over 25 years of service. Mrs. Beck was a lifelong caregiver and loved taking the time to take care of others regardless if they were family, friends, or Wackenhut employees and their families. Additional survivors include: one son, Christopher (Stacey) Beck, Monclova, OH; one daughter, Ellen (Kevin) Gardner, League City, TX; and four grandchildren, Kyle Beck, Caroline Beck, Emily Gardner, and Alexander Gardner. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Loraine Kob, Dolores Andree, and Helen Rinaldi. A private service with the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the Benton House Team Member Fund at 530 Benton House Way Aiken, SC 29803. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175.
Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cole Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved