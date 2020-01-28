|
Arthur Brockington
Aiken - Arthur T. Brockington, age 68, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center following an illness.
Arthur was born in Ft. Benning, GA to the late Selvest "Bill" Edward Brockington and the late Francis Marion Matthews Brockington. He was a long-time area resident and enjoyed hiking and canoeing.
Survivors include his siblings, Donna Hill, Bill Brockington (Sandy), and Kenneth Brockington (Cathy); two nieces, Jessica Brockington and Sabra Callahan; and two nephews, Michael and Mark Brockington.
No formal services will be held.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2020