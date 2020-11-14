1/1
Arthur Curt Huxford
1962 - 2020
Arthur Huxford "Curt"
CHARLESTON - Arthur Curt Huxford, 58, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 8, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
Curt was born on August 11, 1962 in Augusta, Georgia, a son of the late Harry Russell Huxford, Sr. and Sadie Annette Ward Huxford. Curt was employed by the Charleston Yacht Club for many years and also owned a landscaping company. He enjoyed photography, fishing and had a special place in his heart for all animals.
He is survived by his brother, Harry Russell Huxford Jr (Betty), of N. Augusta, SC; his nieces, Rachel Catherine Phillips (Robert) and Lauren Elizabeth Morgan; his grand-nieces, Elizabeth Giselle Phillips and Evelyn Rose Phillips; and his beloved dog "Ladybug". In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Deborah Marie Huxford and Miriam Yvette Huxford.
Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, www.charlestonanimalsociety.org
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
0 entries

