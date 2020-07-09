Arthur Hughes

I was blessed to have met Arthur and Dorothy Hughes by way of our daughter's Artrice and my daughter Erica Lee-Bush . They were one of most respected , christian family that I'd met in a long time . Artrice and Erica were like 2 peas in a hull doing their high school year's. Erica was like part of the family . They took her places she'd never been and not a moment was i concerned , because I knew Arthur and Dot would take care of her like their own and they did . My heart aches with sadness and I can not express how sorry I am to hear of his passing . I know he left you all with reassurance that God will be with you always until you are united again in Glory . A Godly man , a wonderful husband and dedicated father and grandfather . I'm glad our paths crossed . Family , trust God with all your heart and he will give you the peace you need to move forward in his precious timing . We love you , Deborah , Erica and Eric

Deborah Tyler

Friend