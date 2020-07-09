1/
Aiken - Deacon Arthur Hughes 63, of 59 Suffolk Drive, Aikens SC and formerly of Chester SC, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sandy River Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Marvin O'Neal Hughes officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home, 59 Suffolk Drive, Aiken, SC and at the home of his mother, 620 Angel Road, Chester, SC. Viewing on Friday 2-7 pm at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St. Chester, SC.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christopher King’s Funeral Home
121 Mobley Street
Chester, SC 29706
(803) 377-1144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are sorry for your loss.
Sidney and Linda Gray
Coworker
July 8, 2020
I was blessed to have met Arthur and Dorothy Hughes by way of our daughter's Artrice and my daughter Erica Lee-Bush . They were one of most respected , christian family that I'd met in a long time . Artrice and Erica were like 2 peas in a hull doing their high school year's. Erica was like part of the family . They took her places she'd never been and not a moment was i concerned , because I knew Arthur and Dot would take care of her like their own and they did . My heart aches with sadness and I can not express how sorry I am to hear of his passing . I know he left you all with reassurance that God will be with you always until you are united again in Glory . A Godly man , a wonderful husband and dedicated father and grandfather . I'm glad our paths crossed . Family , trust God with all your heart and he will give you the peace you need to move forward in his precious timing . We love you , Deborah , Erica and Eric
Deborah Tyler
Friend
July 8, 2020
Rest In Peace, Arthur. Deepest sympathy to Mrs. Dot, Artavus, Arturo and Artrice. Former co-worker, Machell
Machell Mims
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Arthur was my manager at the Savannah River National Laboratory during the mid 2000's. He was a great manager and always had a smile and kind word. He will be missed. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends.
Keith Hays
Coworker
