Arthur "Quick Draw" Samuels
WAGENER - Arthur "Quick Draw" Samuels of Wagener, SC died on March 4, 2019 at AU Medical Center.
Funeral Arrangements will be announced by The J. H. Robinson Funeral Home, 190 Railroad Avenue West Wagener, SC 29164
J.H. Robinson Funeral Home
190 Railroad Avenue
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5521
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 6, 2019