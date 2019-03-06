Arthur "Quick Draw" Samuels

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur "Quick Draw" Samuels.

Arthur "Quick Draw" Samuels
WAGENER - Arthur "Quick Draw" Samuels of Wagener, SC died on March 4, 2019 at AU Medical Center.
Funeral Arrangements will be announced by The J. H. Robinson Funeral Home, 190 Railroad Avenue West Wagener, SC 29164
Funeral Home
J.H. Robinson Funeral Home
190 Railroad Avenue
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5521
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.