WAGENER - Mr. Arthur Samuels affectionally known as "Quick Draw" was born on May 24, 1946 to the late Willie Samuels and Louise Bolton. Arthur peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, March 4, 2019 at AU Medical Center.
Arthur leaves five sisters and five brothers to cherish his fond memories.
The Home Going service for Arthur Samuels will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Saron Baptist Church, 352 Railroad Ave. West Wagener, SC 29164. Funeral arrangements entrusted to J.H. Robinson Funeral Home.
