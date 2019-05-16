Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ashley Herron

Augusta - Ms. Ashley Nicole Herron, 35, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Born in Aiken County, SC, she as a daughter of Beverly Clark, Augusta, GA and Kenneth E. "Kenny" (December) Clark, Graniteville, SC. A graduate of North Augusta High School, she continued her education by graduating from the University of South Carolina at Aiken, where she received her RN. She was employed by RAI at the time of her death. Nicole was a very kind, caring and loving person, who always put the needs of others above those of her own. She enjoyed scrap booking, drawing, photography, spending time with her family, especially her nephews, Jacob and Nicolas Whittle and watching the looks on the faces of her loved ones as they opened the gifts she bought them. She had a love for animals, especially her fur baby Gezzy.

Additional family members include her siblings, Erica Anderson, North Augusta, SC and Kenneth Wayne Clark, Brasstown, NC, grandparents, Jeanette Clark, North Augusta, SC, the late Gene Clark, the late Nadine Sumner and the late John Daniel Herron, aunts and uncles, Myra Whittle and her husband, the late James Randy Whittle, Sr., Aiken, SC and Trina Clark, Graniteville, SC; cousin, James R. Whittle, Jr., as well as several other cousins.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate. Interment will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.

Memorials may be made to the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. (

Visit

Ashley HerronAugusta - Ms. Ashley Nicole Herron, 35, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019.Born in Aiken County, SC, she as a daughter of Beverly Clark, Augusta, GA and Kenneth E. "Kenny" (December) Clark, Graniteville, SC. A graduate of North Augusta High School, she continued her education by graduating from the University of South Carolina at Aiken, where she received her RN. She was employed by RAI at the time of her death. Nicole was a very kind, caring and loving person, who always put the needs of others above those of her own. She enjoyed scrap booking, drawing, photography, spending time with her family, especially her nephews, Jacob and Nicolas Whittle and watching the looks on the faces of her loved ones as they opened the gifts she bought them. She had a love for animals, especially her fur baby Gezzy.Additional family members include her siblings, Erica Anderson, North Augusta, SC and Kenneth Wayne Clark, Brasstown, NC, grandparents, Jeanette Clark, North Augusta, SC, the late Gene Clark, the late Nadine Sumner and the late John Daniel Herron, aunts and uncles, Myra Whittle and her husband, the late James Randy Whittle, Sr., Aiken, SC and Trina Clark, Graniteville, SC; cousin, James R. Whittle, Jr., as well as several other cousins.The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate. Interment will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.Memorials may be made to the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. ( www.letlovelive.org Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Nicole and leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close