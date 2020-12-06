Aubrey Williams
AIKEN - Mr. Aubrey Williams entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
Family and friends may call the residence of his son, Mr. Aubrey Williams Jr., 738 Maple Street, Aiken, SC 29803 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808. www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com