Mr. Aubry Lynn
Warrenville - Mr. Aubry Lynn, 79, of Warrenville, SC, loving companion of twenty years to Barbra Little Farmer, entered into rest on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Born in Collins, GA and a resident of the area most of his life, he was a son of the late Lawton and Anna McClain Lynn He graduated from LBC in 1959. Following his graduation from LBC, he proudly and with honor served his county in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #153. He retired from SRS where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator. WB Aubry was a thirty-five-year member of Horse Creek Masonic Lodge #174, was a Shriner and was also a member of Langley First Baptist Church. Aubry enjoyed fishing and being on the family farm. More than anything however, he enjoyed solving the problems of the world daily at Jerry's Curb Market, over a cup of coffee, with his buddies, Bill, Bubba, Gerald, Olin, Harry "Pater", Pervis, Paul, Ricky, Wayne, Olin and numerous others. He was also a lifelong die hard DAWG fan.
In addition to his companion and parents, family members include a son and his wife, Lawton Keith Lynn and Marya, North Augusta, SC; Barbara's children and their spouses, who Aubry loved like his own, Lisa and Michael Hancock, Roseann Baughman, Henry Carlin and his companion, Amber Jeffords and Heather and Foster Crowder, all of Warrenville, SC; grandchildren, Cameron Lynn, Hiawassee, GA, Anthony Lynn, North Augusta, SC, as well as a number of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved him dearly.
The family will greet friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Charlie B. Kelley will officiate. Interment with Veterans Honors accorded by a United States Army Honor Guard and Masonic Rites accorded by the brethren of Horse Creek Masonic Lodge will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC. Member of the American Legion Post #153 and the brethren of Horse Creek Masonic Lodge #174, will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the . (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org)
