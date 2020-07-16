Barbara Brandon

Barbara BrandonConyers, Ga. - Barbara Ann Driver Brandon passed away on July 9th, 2020 at home.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Mildred McCreary Driver and Wilbur J. Driver and her brother, David Driver.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Howard Brandon, Jr.; children, Andrew Howard Brandon of Marietta, GA., James Michael Brandon (Joy) of McDonough, GA., Beverly Elizabeth Brandon Knapp of Conyers, GA.; grandchildren, Leah Wilson (Mike) of Wyandotte, MI., Lindsay McFarlane (Simon) of Brisbane, Australia, Emily Knapp (James Book) of Peoria, AZ., Abigail Knapp (Thomas Coggins) of Charleston, SC., Hannah Grace Knapp of Scottsdale, AZ., James Howard Brandon III (Emily) of Monroe, GA., Sarah Holland (Chet) of Mansfield, GA., Laura Brandon (Cullen) of Covington, GA., Ella Brandon (Andrew Cook) of McDonough, GA., Stephen Rutledge of McDonough, GA.; sister, Beverly Ratliff (Robert) of Gibsonville, NC.; Eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Barbara was born on January 6, 1936 in Aiken, S.C. Barbara had a happy childhood living with her sister, Beverly, her parents and her beloved paternal grandmother, "Nana." She was educated in the Aiken County Schools and although she missed one year of school with an illness, she was able to graduate with her class from Aiken High School in 1953. While in High School, Barbara was a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the band and active in all aspects of Aiken High School. After graduation she attended Woman's College of The University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC., (now known as UNC, Greensboro). After one year she transferred to The University of South Carolina, Barbara was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and the University of South Carolina. She was active in all programs of the Sorority and the University. Barbara was also the Sweetheart of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Jim's Fraternity. She was graduated from The University of South Carolina with a BS degree in Business Education.Barbara met James Howard Brandon at The University of South Carolina on a blind date set up by her roommate. She and James (Jim) fell in love and were married on August 18th, 1956. That love and marriage lasted 64 years. After marriage Barbara and Jim lived in Columbia, SC., where Jim was employed while completing his education at the University. Their twin sons were born in Columbia and they lived there until Jim's work transferred him to Spartanburg, S.C. Their daughter, Beverly, was born in Spartanburg and the little family lived there very happily until once again, Jim's work transferred them to Greenville, S.C.Barbara began her long career in teaching in Greenville, teaching in a private Kindergarten. She taught there until another work transfer took the family to the Atlanta, GA., area. They settled in Decatur, GA., and Barbara began a busy life of raising her children and contributing to community life in their neighborhood. After all of her children were well established in their schools, Barbara once again began teaching. She began in a private Kindergarten but soon became interested in teaching at a higher-level full time and decided to return to school. She enrolled at Georgia State University and earned her Masters of Education at the age of 40. She taught in various schools in DeKalb and Rockdale counties finishing her 20-year career as a Senior English Literature teacher at Rockdale High School. While at Rockdale High School she was the advisor to the Student Council and to the yearbook Staff.After retiring, Barbara became active in civic activities and other organizations. She was a member of the Col. John McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with two qualifying ancestors. She also was a member of the Mary Brown Tinkham Chapter of the National Society, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, Conyers Garden Club where she served as Chaplin, The Yarn Spinners (a local social club), The Red Hat Society, Lake Capri Woman's Club, and several local Bridge Clubs. She and Jim traveled extensively; Europe, Canada, Mexico and The United States. They had some great times and adventures in their travels. One of Barbara's and Jim's great joys were the times they spent in their mountain cabin in Brevard, NC. Their hiking, traveling around the area and gardening on their mountain property were great joys in Barbara's life.Barbara was a 25-year survivor of Breast cancer and had participated in cancer walks and other activities education other women about sustaining their lifestyle while battling this disease. She was on the Cancer Wall of Fame at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Her other interests were reading, gardening, researching her ancestry and participating in her church activities as she was able. She became an amateur Genealogist and through Ancestry and her own research, she found that her family dates back to early English royalty.Barbara was an Elder and a lifelong member of The Presbyterian Church, USA until 2010 she joined Conyers First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Friendship Sunday School class and the Rebecca Circle.A Celebration of Life will be held by the Bethany Cemetery Columbarium, Aiken, SC, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Conyers First United Methodist Church, 921 North Main Street NW, Conyers, GA 30012.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SCBarbara's online guest book may be signed at